Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Mayor Cantrell continues fight for NOLA rental assistance funding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued the following statement on efforts this week to provide millions of dollars in rental assistance for New Orleans residents:

“Thursday represented decisive action that could provide as much as $25 million in rental assistance for our residents when they need it the most.

“We appreciate Gov. Edwards’ announcement that the City will receive $14 million in funds to administer from the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program as part of the State’s allotment of $308 million.

“We were also encouraged to see the ordinance approving $11.6 million from the same program working its way through the approval process and will continue to fight to keep our people in their homes with all of our available resources.”

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News