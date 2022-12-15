Watch live at 11:15 a.m. Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — State and local leaders across Louisiana continue to assess the damage after several tornadoes blew through the state in a 24-hour period, including three in our WGNO viewing area.
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
We’re told officials from across the city’s administration will be at the press conference, including:
- Councilmember Freddie King III, District C
- Director Collin Arnold, NOHSEP
- Chief Shaun Ferguson, NOPD
- Chief Roman Nelson, NOFD
- Dr. Meg Marino, EMS
- Executive Director Tyrell Morris, OPCD
- Director Michael Karam, Parks and Parkways
- Director Matt Torri, Sanitation
- Acting Director Sarah Porteous, Public Works
Watch the press conference live at 11:15 a.m. in the player above.
