Mayor Cantrell celebrates completion of $4.5M Filmore North Group A roadwork project

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, City officials and neighborhood leaders celebrated the completion of the $4.5 million Filmore North Group A roadwork project in District D.

“As we’ve noted recently, while we continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, we also remained focused on our need to improve our city’s aging infrastructure, spend our federal funding on time, get projects completed, and have that infrastructure as sound as possible heading into hurricane season. This project is another example of that work getting done,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Now, the residents who live on the more than 60 blocks between Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Mirabeau Avenue have better streets and an overall improved quality of life.”

“There is much more to come in District D,” said Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO for Infrastructure. “There will be an estimated $305 million more worth of construction over the next several years, and $37 million of that will be in the Filmore North and South neighborhoods.”



“The completion of the Filmore North Group A roadwork project marks a major milestone for the Filmore neighborhood. Not only did this project bring repairs to 25 streets, it marks the first stage of more than $37 million in repairs for the neighborhood,” said Jared Brossett, City Councilmember, District D. “Together, we are moving Gentilly forward!”

In honor of social distancing, Mayor Cantrell, Deputy CAO Green and Councilmember Brossett performed an “air ribbon cutting” following their statements (pictured, above).

Crews working with the City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works (DPW) began the Filmore North Group A project in February 2019. Work included:

Replacing damaged underground water, sewer, and drainage lines

Repaving asphalt roadways

Patching roadways with asphalt or concrete

Repairing or replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections

Green acknowledged the work of DPW Project Manager Marlon Carrio and Construction Manager Joseph “Buck” Buckmiller for their work, as well as designer and construction manager, Professional Engineering Consultants Corporation and construction contractor Command Construction Industries; and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) for their partnership in the Joint Infrastructure Program. About $833,000 of the budget came from the SWBNO.