Mayor Cantrell breaks ground on $23M roadwork project

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other New Orleans officials and community leaders on Thursday to break ground on a $23 million, tri-district roadwork project – the administration’s largest awarded Joint Infrastructure Recovery Response (JIRR) program in terms of cost.

“This roadwork project is one of the most expansive infrastructure projects under our JIRR Program that coordinates efforts of DPW and the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans,” said Cantrell.

“This $23 million FEMA-funded project includes work in three City Council districts – A, C and D – and will improve at least 122 blocks in the Bayou St. John, Fairgrounds and 7th Ward neighborhoods by spring 2022.

“It’s a shining example of how we are moving this City forward when it comes to fixing our aging infrastructure despite the pandemic, safely and securely.”

Mayor Cantrell (top left) joins other city officials to break ground on $23M roadwork project

The New Orleans mayor was also joined by Morgan Clevenger of the Fairgrounds Triangle Neighborhood Association.

Of the $23 million project, $10 million will come from the Department of Public Works (DPW) and $13 million from the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO).

Construction on this patch mill/overlay and incidental road repairs project is designed to repave the roadway from curb-to-curb; patch roadways with asphalt or concrete; replace damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines; replace damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The project team features contractors Urban Systems Associates, Inc. (Designer and Construction Manager) and Barriere Construction Co. LLC.