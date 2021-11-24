Mayor Cantrell appoints Turner as new City Attorney

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the appointment of Donesia D. Turner, Esq. as the new City Attorney, effective immediately.

“Donesia is a true public servant, and I am confident that she will continue the work of advising my administration and other municipal leaders on legal issues that impact City government,” said Cantrell, of Turner who has served as Senior Chief Deputy City Attorney since 2018.

“She is an experienced litigator who has handled administrative cases in state and federal courts and will carry the torch of the City’s Law Department as we continue to implement fair and equitable policies, while providing very competent legal representation on behalf of the residents of our great city.”

While serving in her previous position, Turner played what the city called an “instrumental role” in litigation efforts regarding damages to a city wharf that led to the successful recovery of $1.67. million for New Orleans.

Prior to her serving City Hall, the Loyola University of New Orleans graduate with a Juris Doctorate from Loyola’s School of Law, was appointed Special Master at the Orleans Parish Civil District Court, was a firm Partner and Senior Associate with Koeppel LLC, and Senior Associate with Bryan & Jupiter.

“City Attorney LeBeouf did an excellent job advocating for citizens of New Orleans, the Mayor, City Council, City Leaders, Departments and Boards,” said Turner. “I thank her for her leadership and endorsement of me in my new role.

“Also, I thank Mayor Cantrell for this appointment and for her vote of confidence in appointing me as the next City Attorney for the City of New Orleans., she continued. “The mayor’s commitment to the citizens of New Orleans is unwavering, and I look forward to working with her to continue the mission and goals of this great Administration.”