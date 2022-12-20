NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Capt. Michelle Woodfork will become interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department starting Thursday.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Cantrell made the announcement, making Woodfork the first female leader of the department.

Woodfork will take over on Supt. Shaun Ferguson’s last day. Earlier this month, Ferguson announced his retirement after 24 years with NOPD.

Capt. Woodfork, who grew up in New Orleans East, started with the NOPD in January of 1991 as a patrol officer in the 7th district. Since then, she has held various roles across five districts.

In 2012, Woodfork launched the Alternative Police Response Unit. In 2021, she became a captain of the Management Services Bureau.

Woodfork said, she is a legacy within the NOPD. Her father and uncle both held high ranks in the department.

Council President Helena Moreno released this statement:

“The New Orleans Police Department and the people of this city deserve the most qualified leader to permanently replace Chief Shaun Ferguson. Appointing an interim Chief and launching a national search will provide the opportunity to find that person. I appreciate the Mayor listening to the City Council along with numerous community and business groups who called for this process. Congratulations to Michelle Woodfork for being named interim Chief and being the first Black woman to lead the department. I look forward to collaborating and working with her to bring reforms to the department and overall becoming a much safer city.”