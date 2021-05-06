Mayor Cantrell and Senator Cassidy comment on the President’s visit

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden visited Louisiana. The President is visiting as part of his “Getting America Back on Track” tour to amplify the American Jobs Plan.

President Biden landed in Lake Charles, where he spoke on the American Jobs Plan. Afterward, he traveled to New Orleans, where he toured the Carrollton Water Plant, alongside Mayor Cantrell.

After the President’s visit, Mayor Cantrell released the following statement:

“I was honored to welcome President Biden to New Orleans today, and to host him on his tour of the S&WB plant in Carrollton. It presented a priceless opportunity to speak with him directly about our critical infrastructure needs— specifically power for our pumping system, and a wholesale modernization of our drainage capacity. The American Jobs Plan is a beacon of hope, and a critical step on our City’s road to recovery.”

Senator Bill Cassidy met President Biden on the tarmac upon his arrival, and released the following video statement after his meeting: