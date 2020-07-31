Mayor Cantrell and City Officials need NOLA Ready evacuation volunteers

NEW ORLEANS – As the city enters peak hurricane season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) urge residents to join the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps to assist in the event of a mandatory evacuation. Online trainings will be held tonight at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

An estimated 35,000 New Orleanians are unable to evacuate on their own ahead of a major storm. City-Assisted Evacuation, run by NOHSEP and the New Orleans Fire Department, provides transportation assistance as an option of last resort for these residents during a mandatory evacuation order.

As an essential part of the evacuation plan, volunteers assist first responders by providing additional staffing at the 17 evacuation bus stops (evacuspots), at the Smoothie King Center where evacuees are triaged and board buses bound for safe shelter out of the area, and at the 3-1-1 call center where evacuees can have their questions answered over the phone. Volunteers still evacuate, just after helping their neighbors beforehand.

“We’ve learned the importance of volunteers in our city and we know we can get through this together,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I’m asking you to join our City-Assisted Evacuation Plan and help your neighbors – our people – get out safely.”

Due to the unique nature of this hurricane season occurring simultaneously with the COVID-19 pandemic, all staff, volunteers, and evacuees will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will be required to socially distance if a mandatory evacuation is necessary.

NOLA Ready Evacuation Volunteers will be trained online, will undergo a background check, and will also be called upon for other public safety volunteer opportunities year-round.

Upcoming Evacuation Volunteer Trainings

Intro to City-Assisted Evacuation (CAE 100) Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. Register to attend the one-hour virtual training here: https://nolareadyevacuationtraining0730.eventbrite.com

Intro to City-Assisted Evacuation (CAE 100) Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Register to attend the one-hour virtual training here: https://nolareadyevacuationtraining0801.eventbrite.com

