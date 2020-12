NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday morning, Mayor Cantrell joined other City leaders to cut the ribbon on a new, 1,570 square foot concession and restroom facility with storage space and an open 1,500 square foot patio area.

The building is on the southern end of the Lafitte Greenway Park amid the outdoor sports fields area. The building was intentionally elevated to enhance its storm water resilience capabilities and its identification as a landmark along the Greenway.