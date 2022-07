NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Rapper and businessman Master P paid a visit to the basketball camp run by Zion Williamson’s family at the Dryades St. YMCA.

Master P was joined by his son, Mercy, who’s also a basketball player, and he sopke to the kids aobut playing at this same YMCA while growing up in Central City.

Afterwards, the kids enjoyed his Soldier Snacks and his new Snow Cones