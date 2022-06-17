BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, a massive fight broke out on the campus of the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY.) This incident came just hours after 5 juveniles escaped from the facility.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, (OJJ) the altercation happened outside one of the dormitories and involved 20 people. The fight was reported at 10:00 p.m.

OJJ notified the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and they deployed their SWAT Team.

One youth was injured in the brawl but was quickly treated and released.

A staff member was also injured as a result of this fight and had to be assessed by medical staff.

OJJ says this incident was completely under control by 12:45 a.m.

One juvenile attempted to escape during this brawl but was apprehended.