Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites now open in New Orleans metro area

NEW ORLEANS — With three vaccines now available, mass vaccination sites are popping up across the nation, including the New Orleans metro area. Follow along with the list below to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Please review the current vaccine eligibility guidelines before scheduling an appointment.

All locations are by appointment only. If you show up without an appointment, you will be turned away.

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

The City of New Orleans and LCMC Health have partnered to launch a mass vaccination site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J.

Vaccine appointments will begin for eligible residents Thursday, March 4.

Those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in Louisiana should register for an appointment by calling (504) 290-5200 or by going to patientportal.LCMChealth.org.

Days and hours of operation are subject to vaccine availability.

The Call Center will be available seven days a week to answer questions, register for an appointment, or be added to a vaccination waitlist. Phone lines open at 7 a.m.

Shrine on Airline

On Friday, March 5, Ochsner Health will host a drive thru COVID-19 vaccination event at the Shrine on Airline, in Metairie.

More than 2,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.

Appointments are available for eligible community members. Eligible community members can make an appointment on at Ochsner.org/myochsner or by calling 844-888-2772.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.