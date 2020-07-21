Mask is a convertible, reversible, washable strapless that sticks to your face

Nicole Dover is the Coco Chanel of the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a new way to stay safe.

It’s the invention of Nicole Dover.

She’s a New Orleans designer.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of a mask that’s a convertible.

That means it has straps, but you can remove them. And convert it.

That makes it a strapless.

The idea comes from Nicole Dover’s heart.

And from her head.

From her hair, specifically.

Nicole loves to get her hair done. When her salon told her she had to wear a mask, she wondered how she’d make the experience still enjoyable with the regular kind of face mask.

So she created her own.

Try one for yourself.

You can shop for one of her masks by clicking right here.