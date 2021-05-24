Marvin Bell is the man, making his airport one of the cleanest in the world

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport gets first and top award for hygiene

NEW ORLEANS – Marvin Bell is busy.

But not too busy to know that New Orleans has one of the world’s newest and nicest airports.

And now, named one of the world’s cleanest.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport received one of the top prizes for airport hygiene.

The airport got an award for Best Hygiene.

It’s a brand new award.

Never given until now.

An even greater honor for the airport known as MSY.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is a big fan.

The Mayor says, “MSY plays a major role as a gateway and aviation hub for the state and the Gulf South region for all of our national and international visitors. Our airport continues to be recognized for its leadership, cleanliness, customer satisfaction and overall performance, despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our number one priority throughout COVID-19 has been the health and safety of our people and dMSY has been putting tin the hard work to ensure that for residents and visitors alike.”

Passengers who pass through now notice, not just if their flight’s on time or where’s the closest bar, but how well the place cleans up.

It gives the airport boss a brand new name.

Mr. Clean.

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation says, “my wife would disagree because it takes a team to get the hygiene award at the airport.”

The airport that’s named for one of the world’s biggest names in jazz, Louis Armstrong, is singing a world-class song.

Spic-n-span.

Scrubbed and sanitized.

Just like Louis himself would want it.

And just like Marvin Bell delivers.

Every day.

On his stage.

“It’s the key to making the airport looking clean, smelling clean, ” the gospel according to Marvin Bell.