Mark Wahlberg’s golf coach teaches your kids to play the game

NEW ORLEANS – On the golf course, just about every day, there’s now no way Mary Jacobs would live life anywhere but on a fairway.
Mary’s got game.
She got a golf scholarship to Tulane University in New Orleans.
She’s an All-American player who brought home a bronze medal from the World University Olympics.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says the golfer teaches celebrities the game.
Mark Wahlberg.
Will Ferrell.
Just a couple of guys she’s shared the game of golf with.
Now, the golf pro to the stars has started wriring.
She’s an author.
Mary Jacobs wrote a book to get kids into the game.
It’s called One, Two, Follow Through Starring Polly Pivot.
You’ll find at all your favorite bookstores on the street and on line.