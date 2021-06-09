Mark Wahlberg’s golf coach teaches your kids to play the game

Golf pro to the stars now writes a book to get kids up to par

NEW ORLEANS – On the golf course, just about every day, there’s now no way Mary Jacobs would live life anywhere but on a fairway.

Mary’s got game.

She got a golf scholarship to Tulane University in New Orleans.

She’s an All-American player who brought home a bronze medal from the World University Olympics.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the golfer teaches celebrities the game.

Mark Wahlberg.

Will Ferrell.

Just a couple of guys she’s shared the game of golf with.

Now, the golf pro to the stars has started wriring.

She’s an author.

Mary Jacobs wrote a book to get kids into the game.

It’s called One, Two, Follow Through Starring Polly Pivot.

You’ll find at all your favorite bookstores on the street and on line.