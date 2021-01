Parades, Concerts, all things Mardi Gras on Mardi Gras TV

NEW ORLEANS – On his lap top, He never logs off.

He works without a break.

It’s his season.

His TV season.

And it’s Carnival Season.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Will Samuels is busy putting his Mardi Gras TV online.

You can watch by clicking right here.

It’s a way to get a glimpse of Mardi Gras Season.

This one.

Past ones.

All Mardi Gras.

All the time.

And without the crowds and the long lines to the porta-potties.

In this one-of-a-kind Carnival season , it’s one a one-of-a-kind TV season.