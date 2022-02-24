BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) — In 2002 a discovery team located a sunken ship from the early 1800’s, about 35 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

In 2007, a team of archaeologists found over 1,000 items inside that ship. There is now an exhibition at the Capitol Park Museum, in Baton rouge, LA showcasing the finding of the ship and the artifacts within.

The ship is called the Mardi Gras Ship, because the pipeline near where the whip was found, is called the Mardi Gras pipeline.

The Louisiana Division of Archaeology and the Capitol Park Museum are behind the exhibit. There is still much to learn about the mysterious ship. There is no information on the exact name of the ship, it’s crew, or where it originated.

Researchers do no that the ship is made from American pine, which means it was likely American made. However, the items on the ship include, Spanish coins, canons, and artifacts from France, and other countries.

Some researchers are theorizing that because of the wide array of artifacts and the area the ship was found; the “Mardi Gras” ship could be a pirate ship.

The artifacts had been underwater for over 200 years.

To learn more, the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge will hold the exhibit until March 5th.