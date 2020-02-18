Mardi Gras horses now up for adoption

NEW ORLEANS – The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) is now coordinating its fourth annual Mardi Gras Parade Horse Adoption Program. The charity has found homes for 55 horses during the past three years.

Cascade Stables, which leases horses in Audubon Park, has provided horses to carnival krewes for many years. However, in order to meet the demand for additional parade horses during the carnival season, Cascade purchases about 20 additional horses from a broker. Prior to the adoption program, if these horses were not sold to new homes immediately after Mardi Gras, they were sold back to the broker, who would resell them at auction barns – potentially for slaughter.

To ensure that all of the horses are placed in good homes, HSLA established an adoption program with Cascade Stables three years ago. Since that time all of their parade horses have been adopted.

This year, 20 Mardi Gras horses are available for adoption and 13 new families have already been approved by the Humane Society’s adoption team. This year’s horses are in excellent shape and should make great horses for any individual or family.

Rachel Goyette, a professional pet photographer and an avid horse advocate, has spearheaded the program for the past four years. She and her team are now seeking homes for the remaining 7 horses.

“Being a part of this program for the last four years has been a huge part of my life,” says Goyette. “I have now become great friends with former horse adopters, Brian Henderson and Nicholas Farley, who are now part of the Mardi Gras Horse Adoption team. I love receiving updates on all the horses we have placed during the last 3 years.”

“We are grateful and delighted that this program has been so successful,” says Jeff Dorson, founder of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “These majestic and wonderful animals deserve a lifetime of love and care, particularly in light of their great service to the local carnival krewes and the city of New Orleans.”

Those interested in viewing or submitting an adoption application may do so by visiting the group’s page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mardigrashorses.