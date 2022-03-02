NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the calm after the storm. Post-Mardi Gras Bourbon Street is mild and tame after an extraordinary weekend that marked an incredible comeback.



Bars on bourbon were packed over the weekend and surely the owners and the employees are tired, but it was all worth it. After a long two years, it’s the financial boost they finally needed.



“It was what the city needed. People were here, they were having a great time, and they were spending money. Tourism is what we’re here for and the tourists came, and it was a great success,” said Brian Mullin, the owner of Local 718 Bar on Bourbon.



Visitors say they’ve been shelling out the cash since they got here.



“We’ve had a great time, spent a lot of money, and it was worth every penny,” said Jody Cox.



“We spent some money on the drinks on Bourbon Street,” said Dottie Heck.



Though this Mardi Gras season was a huge success compared to last year’s, the numbers are still down from 2020. According New Orleans & Company, the city’s tourism office, the first few days of Mardi Gras weekend saw more than a 13% decline in occupancy from two years ago.



“If I look at the numbers two years ago prior to covid, of 2020, we’re about 25% down from that Mardi Gras,” said Mullin.



Overall, businesses in the French Quarter say they’re happy with this year’s financial outcome and thank law enforcement for keeping locals and tourists safe.



“I think that with the police presence on Bourbon, with the state police and people seeing them out there, I think it’s giving people the belief that it is safe in New Orleans, we can go there,” said Mullin.

