March 24 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 524 new cases overnight.

An additional 19 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,056.

The total number of cases statewide is now 442,221.

There are currently 413 infected people hospitalized, and 75 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 429,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 22).