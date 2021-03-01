March 1 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 408 new cases overnight.

An additional 20 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,628.

The total number of cases statewide is now 430,504, and the number of vaccinations administered is in excess of 650,000.

There are currently 629 infected people hospitalized, and 91 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 408,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 22).