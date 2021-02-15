Map: Entergy Louisiana reporting 44,000 customers without power

NEW ORLEANS — A major winter storm traveled across Southern Louisiana overnight, and continues to cause trouble on Monday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m. February 15, Entergy is reporting at least 44,000 customers without power.

The hardest hit area at this moment is East Baton Rouge Parish, with 26,000 residents in the dark.

Other affected parishes include:

ASCENSION – 2,729

ASSUMPTION – 3

AVOYELLES – 1

CALCASIEU – 601

CALDWELL – 24

CONCORDIA – 2

E. BATON ROUGE – 26,612

E. FELICIANA – 7

IBERIA – 761

IBERVILLE – 2,589

JACKSON – 2

JEFFERSON – 41

JEFFERSON DAVIS – 250

LA SALLE – 1

LAFAYETTE – 121

LAFOURCHE – 12

LINCOLN – 7

LIVINGSTON – 4,828

MOREHOUSE – 29

ORLEANS – 2

OUACHITA – 117

PLAQUEMINES – 2

POINTE COUPEE – 196

ST. BERNARD – 1

ST. HELENA – 378

ST. LANDRY – 58

ST. MARTIN – 39

TANGIPAHOA – 2,395

TERREBONNE – 321

UNION – 23

VERMILION – 845

W. BATON ROUGE – 288

W. FELICIANA – 1

WASHINGTON – 1

WEBSTER – 11

WINN – 498