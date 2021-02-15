Map: Entergy Louisiana reporting 44,000 customers without power

NEW ORLEANS — A major winter storm traveled across Southern Louisiana overnight, and continues to cause trouble on Monday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m. February 15, Entergy is reporting at least 44,000 customers without power.

The hardest hit area at this moment is East Baton Rouge Parish, with 26,000 residents in the dark.

Other affected parishes include:

ASCENSION – 2,729
ASSUMPTION – 3
AVOYELLES – 1
CALCASIEU – 601
CALDWELL – 24
CONCORDIA – 2
E. BATON ROUGE – 26,612
E. FELICIANA – 7
IBERIA – 761
IBERVILLE – 2,589
JACKSON – 2
JEFFERSON – 41
JEFFERSON DAVIS – 250
LA SALLE – 1
LAFAYETTE – 121
LAFOURCHE – 12
LINCOLN – 7
LIVINGSTON – 4,828
MOREHOUSE – 29
ORLEANS – 2
OUACHITA – 117
PLAQUEMINES – 2
POINTE COUPEE – 196
ST. BERNARD – 1
ST. HELENA – 378
ST. LANDRY – 58
ST. MARTIN – 39
TANGIPAHOA – 2,395
TERREBONNE – 321
UNION – 23
VERMILION – 845
W. BATON ROUGE – 288
W. FELICIANA – 1
WASHINGTON – 1
WEBSTER – 11
WINN – 498

