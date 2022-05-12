NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A boil order has been issued for portions of New Orleans East, the Sewerage and Water Board announced on Thursday morning.

According to the SWBNO, the advisory affects customers in the area that’s bounded by Wright Road/Lucerne Street, I-10, Parish Road, and Haynes Boulevard, plus the Oak Island subdivision.

Customers are advised to use bottled or boiled water for cooking, drinking, and brushing teeth until further notice. Immunocompromised residents are encouraged to also use safe water for bathing and washing hands.

Water can be disinfected by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

The advisory comes after a drop in water pressure due to a fire hydrant being hit near Lake Barrington Drive and Camberley Drive.

Crews are on-site working to restore water pressure to a safe level. Samples will then be collected to ensure the water is safe for consumption.