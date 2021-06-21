Manning rejoining Giants, working with business, fan roles

FILE – New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo. Eli Manning has a new job with the New York Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives. The Giants announced the hiring Monday, June 21, 2021, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning has a new job with the New York Giants.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives.

Manning also will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor on September 26 vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Giants announced the hiring on Monday, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season.

Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations.

He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.