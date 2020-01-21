Mannie Fresh, Flow Tribe, and TopCats to headline 2020 Bacchus Bash

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers of Bacchus Bash 2020, the epic, day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the entertainment lineup for this year’s Mardi Gras extravaganza.

The free, annual 14-hour block party kicks off at noon on Sunday, February 23 at Generations Hall on 310 Andrew Higgins. The 36th Annual Bacchus Bash will feature Mannie Fresh, Flow Tribe, The TopCats, Category 6 and many others.

The huge Warehouse District block party, which has become one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras traditions, takes place the Sunday before Fat Tuesday. The indoor/outdoor party showcases several stages, some of the city’s best local bands and great Mardi Gras drink specials. This year’s Bacchus Bash will also feature multiple DJs including nationally renowned Brooke Evers, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF.

The outdoor/indoor block party is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include access to the outdoor grandstand, a premium open bar and a private indoor area with bathrooms. Anyone interested in purchasing VIP tickets should visit TheMetroNOLA.com or GenerationsHall.com.

Started in the 1980s, Bacchus Bash, the day and night long celebration, always precedes the renowned Bacchus parade and offers patrons the opportunity to watch the super Krewe of Bacchus in VIP fashion.