MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Mandeville City leaders are taking a closer look at some of the details involved in a proposed Sucette Harbor development as well as its impact on the area.

During a special meeting of the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday (Mar. 7), residents joined commission members to look at some of the benefits and concerns surrounding the proposal.

Here’s a link to the meeting agenda

The Sucette Harbor development plan includes a 201 unit apartment complex for people 55 and older, an 82 room boutique hotel and events center, a 103 slip marina, and a restaurant and cafe’ that would be open to the public.

The proposed location is the old marina site in the Mariner’s Cove area along Lake Pontchartrain, just east of the toll plaza for the Causeway Bridge.

One of the concerns of neighbors is the impact the development would have on traffic. Commission members discussed a traffic study that predicts, for example, an additional 900 trips per day from cars on Monroe Street, one of the busier streets in that area.

Developers also want some variances involving parking and building height zoning laws. Also, some people at Tuesday’s meeting expressed concerns over the possibility of cutting down 5 of the 8 oak trees on the 22 acre project. But developers say 34 live oak trees will replace the trees that are removed.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will take another look at the plan during a meeting on March 20. No vote will be taken until a final commission meeting perhaps in April. During that final meeting, commission members will vote on their recommendation for the city council.