Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a Mandeville man for allegedly giving charter fishing trips without proper documentation in Plaquemines Parish.
LDWF officials said enforcement agents cited 37-year-old Rene Luminais on Sunday, July 16.
Agents said Luminais took clients on four, “for-hire” fishing trips, although he did not have a Coast Guard license, LDWF charter guide license, or liability insurance. Luminais also allegedly took clients offshore to fish for red snapper without a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP).
LDWF requires charter captains and people fishing from boats with a valid federal charter/head boat permit to have a valid ROLP to possess:
- Tunas
- Billfish
- Swordfish
- Amberjacks
- Groupers
- Snappers
- Hinds
- Cobia
- Wahoo
- Gray triggerfish
- Dolphinfish
Failure to have a charter guide license can lead to fines up to $950 and 120 days in jail for each trip conducted. Failure to obtain an ROLP can result in a $50 fine.
