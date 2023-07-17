Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a Mandeville man for allegedly giving charter fishing trips without proper documentation in Plaquemines Parish.

LDWF officials said enforcement agents cited 37-year-old Rene Luminais on Sunday, July 16.

Agents said Luminais took clients on four, “for-hire” fishing trips, although he did not have a Coast Guard license, LDWF charter guide license, or liability insurance. Luminais also allegedly took clients offshore to fish for red snapper without a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP).

LDWF requires charter captains and people fishing from boats with a valid federal charter/head boat permit to have a valid ROLP to possess:

Tunas

Billfish

Swordfish

Amberjacks

Groupers

Snappers

Hinds

Cobia

Wahoo

Gray triggerfish

Dolphinfish

Failure to have a charter guide license can lead to fines up to $950 and 120 days in jail for each trip conducted. Failure to obtain an ROLP can result in a $50 fine.

