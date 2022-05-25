MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— On May 25, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of physically abusing a toddler who was in his care earlier in May.

Anthony Joliboix was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center Tuesday, May 24 on one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

According to STPSO, On May 5, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.

Reports show that the mother of the child told detectives the toddler was in the care of her boyfriend, Joliboix who lived with her when the child become unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Personnel arrived at the home and transported the toddler to a local hospital, where it was determined the toddler had sustained a serious head injury consistent with physical abuse according to STPSO.

The toddler was transferred to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans to be treated.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Joliboix admitted to having shaken the child days prior to the reported medical emergency on May 5.

He told detectives the incident occurred after he became frustrated and agitated with the child.

According to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, the toddler has been released from the hospital and is in the care of the biological father.