MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— It is your pup’s turn to party for Mardi Gras with the annual Mandeville Krewe Du Pooch on the Mandeville Lakefront.

Mandeville Krewe Du Pooch organizers Dr. Andre Judice and Dr. Liza Ledet stopped by our WGNO studios to talk with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Brooke Laizer about this upcoming fun-filled event.

The Krewe Du Pooch parade takes place from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, February 25th. This is a walking parade for you and your dogs. Dress them up in Mardi Gras costumes. There’s a $35 online registration fee per dog, and each registered dog is allowed up to 5 human escorts. On-site registration is also available.

This year’s costume contest will take place during the parade and all the participants wil be judged from a viewing stand along the parade route. Be creative, and dress in ‘roaring 20’s,’ according to this year’s theme: “The Great Gatsby by Krewe du Pooch.”

Emcees for Mandeville Krewe Du Pooch parade will be WGNO’s Brooke Laizer and Kenny Lopez.

Krewe Du Pooch is presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union, Paretti Automotive, Resurge Veterinary Specialists, Discon Law Group.

The band the Brasshearts will march in the parade and then perform on stage, and there will be a DJ too.

This event is co-hosted in partnership with The City of Mandeville and Old Mandeville Business Association.

The primary mission is to provide financial support and awareness for non-profit organizations in our community that protect and save animals. Proceeds from Krewe Du Pooch will be distributed among animal welfare organizations that participate in the event.

