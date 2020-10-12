Mandeville K9 helps apprehend domestic violence suspect; elementary school on lockdown during search

MANDEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 35-year-old Daniel Hale Williamson, of 67 Cayman Cove Mandeville is in trouble with the law.

Around 3 am. on Monday, October 12, deputies arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance and found a woman who stated she had been strangled and punched by Williamson.

Williamson fled and later returned to the scene at 6 a.m.

According to the City of Mandeville PD, “officers learned that Williamson had returned, committed a 2nd domestic battery on his victim, had fled into a nearby wooded area between the apartment complex, and Sunset Point, and was possibly armed.”

With arrest warrants in hand, the search for Williamson began in a wooded area.

An elementary school nearby was put on lockdown because children were on the premises.

A K9 from the St Tammany Parish Sheriff Office was called in and sent out to find the suspect.

The K9 successfully detained the suspect.

Williamson was arrested almost five hours after it all started and is facing these charges:

2 counts of domestic violence

Resisting arrest