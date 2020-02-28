Mandeville business owner arrested on theft charges

MANDEVILLE, LA – The owner of a local business was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail after she scammed would-be customers out of thousands of dollars.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating 35-year-old Danielle Gaspard, owner of Belissimo Interior Design Build, in early February after numerous residents reported they had paid her money to complete jobs which were either not started or not completed.

Gaspard, of Ponchatoula, was booked on six counts of felony theft totaling $77,851.81.

After bonding out of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, she was booked in St. Tammany on similar charges.

In all of these cases, money was given by the victims to Gaspard or her company in exchange for work that was never done or materials that were never ordered. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming.

Gaspard also has holds for both the Lafourche and St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Offices pending her release from the St. Tammany Parish Jail.