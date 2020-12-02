Mandeville 21st Annual Drive-Thru Holiday of Lights kicks off this Friday

MANDEVILLE, LA – The drive-thru version of the 21st Annual Holiday of Lights kicks off this Friday, December 4.

The event begins at 5p.m. on Koop Drive, in Mandeville.

Guests should plan to drive into Koop Drive and follow the directional signs where they will be guided through the light display for sightseeing from the comfort of their vehicles (see map).

The drive-thru Holiday of Lights display will be open on Koop Drive in Mandeville, Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning December 4, 2020 through Christmas night.