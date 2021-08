UPDATE: The signal for this incident was changed to a (24) Medical Call.

The incident was self-inflicted and was not an aggravated battery.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting the 4000 block of Eve Street on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:10 p.m., Sixth District officers received a call about the incident. Confirmation was received at 2:58 p.m.

Initial reports show a male victim sustained a graze wound.

No additional information is currently available.