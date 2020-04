Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 35-year-old north Louisiana man warned his mother and uncle about a fire, then ran back upstairs toward the blaze and died.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Monroe man’s body was found in the second-floor bedroom where the fire apparently broke out about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says the Ouachita Parish coroner will officially identify the body and determine cause of death.