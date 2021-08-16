Man wanted for July cutting incident in Treme, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 57-year-old George McNeil in the investigation of an aggravated battery by cutting incident that occurred on July 23 at the intersection of Dumaine and North Prieur streets.
McNeil is allegedly the perpetrator in this incident and apparently fled the scene in a black sedan, which is shown in the picture with McNeil below.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on George McNeil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.