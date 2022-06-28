ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer is in stable condition following a shooting in Houston County Monday night. It happened on Highway 149 near Substation Loop late Monday.

Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg said it started as a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old BJ Brown, pulled a gun and shot the officer.

BJ Brown, suspect in Erin officer-involved shooting

Brown’s truck has been found, and authorities believe the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue baseball cap.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, alongside other agencies, believe they have contained the suspect in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13.

Officials received a tip that someone spotted the suspect in the area Tuesday morning. The suspect is believed to have fled with the weapon and is being considered armed and dangerous at this time.

In a press conference, Erin Police Chief Mark Moore stated that officials will remain on the scene until the suspect is apprehended.

Source: WKRN

Erin officer-involved-shooting scene (WKRN photo)

“This was an ambush on an officer, we will not rest until he is captured, and justice is served whether it is by a jury or Jesus and that will be his choice,” said Moore.

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.