NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to an assault in the East on Tuesday, May 30.

According to the NOPD, in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard, a man pointed a gun at the victim from a gray Dodge Charger and threatened to kill them before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with additional information can contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

