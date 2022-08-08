NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was wounded in a shooting in the Gentilly area Monday night. The New Orleans Police Department says the incident was called in at about 8:13.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene, at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.