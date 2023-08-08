NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reports that a man is dead after being struck by a car in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

NOPD officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Bundy Road and Chef Menteur Highway. They received a report of the incident at about 8:43 p.m.

They said an initial report shows that the victim was struck by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD has not released any additional details. WGNO will update this story as we get more information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts