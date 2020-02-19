Man stabbed to death under I-10 in Central City

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a deadly stabbing under the I-10 in Central City.

Investigators say that a man was stabbed near the intersection of Calliope and Baronne Streets around midnight. The victim then ran to the 800 block of Howard Avenue where he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Citizens with information on this stabbing are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.