Man shot to death on North Rocheblave Street

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2600 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Detectives say that officers got a call of a shooting at that location around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.