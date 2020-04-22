Man shot to death on Loyola Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a man on Loyola Avenue.

According to investigators, Officers were responding to a call of “shots fired” around 9:30 Tuesday night in the 3600 block of Loyola Avenue when they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Detectives are currently in the process of trying to identify a suspect and motive in this case.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.