Man shot to death inside Harvey home

HARVEY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday night homicide in Harvey.



According to investigators, Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard around 9:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have no suspect or motive at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.