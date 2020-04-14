Man shot to death in doorway of Avondale home

AVONDALE, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Avondale.

According to investigators, at around 9:50 pm, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Glen Della Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, they found a man just inside the front door of the residence. The male had been shot one time in the neck, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance inside the residence.

No information about the suspect or the victim has been released at this time.