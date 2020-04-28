Man shot to death in Algiers on Monday evening

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in Algiers on Monday evening.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One oft the men was taken to the hospital. The other man died at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy.

Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve this or any other crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.