NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Desire area left a man wounded Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say they were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m.

The NOPD says officers responded to the scene at the corner of Desire Parkway and Old Gentilly Road where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.