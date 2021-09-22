Man shot in New Orleans East, NOPD updates call to ‘negligent injury’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting in the 7500 block of Wayfarer Street in New Orleans East near noon on Wednesday.

At around 11:43 a.m., a male victim was shot to the leg.

After an initial investigation, NOPD detectives have updated the status of the call from and aggravated battery by shooting to that of negligent injury.

There has been no update as to the age or status of the man wounded in the incident or if he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

No additional information is available at this point.