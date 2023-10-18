NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the Gentilly Terrace area on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
NOPD officials said officers responded to the scene around 5:33 p.m. in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.
There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified, and the police did not release a possible suspect or motive.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.
