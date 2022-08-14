NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Milan neighborhood sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. According the New Orleans Police Department the man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The NOPD says the incident happened in the 2800 block of Toledano Street and was called in just after 6:30. The victim was reportedly shot in the chest but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information on order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District Officers at 504-658-6060 or call anonymous to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.