Man shot at Harvey business

HARVEY, LA.-- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a business in the 2200 bock of Arlington Avenue in Harvey.

Officers were called to Lamoine Marine Refrigeration shortly after 7:00 a.m. to investigate a shooting. According to a department spokesperson, one man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

There is no information about a suspect or motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting or any other crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.